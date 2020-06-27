Labour Dept urges workers to blow whistle on employers over COVID-19 compliance

This after inspectors closed several businesses in the southern Cape town of Knysna this past week.

CAPE TOWN - The Department of Employment and Labour has urged workers to blow the whistle on businesses that are not complying with COVID-19 regulations.

The department said that Knysna was fast becoming a hotspot with over 100 cases of non-compliance already confirmed.

Of the ten inspections conducted in the Knysna CBD this week, Checkers, Clicks and Spar were among six employers to receive full or partial prohibition notices.

To be served with a prohibition notice essentially means no work may take place in any of the problematic areas.

Provincial Chief Inspector David Esau said that they were worried about the non-reporting of positive cases because where there is no reporting, there is no tracing and therefore also no evidence of decontamination.

He said that inspectors would now shift their focus to responding to complaints at workplaces, adding that their intention was not to permanently close businesses but rather to get businesses to adhere to COVID-19 regulations as set out in law.

Esau said that a follow-up visit would be conducted by Occupational Health and Safety officials once employers indicated that all minimum standards had been met to ensure the safety of both employees and clients.

If the inspectors were satisfied, the prohibition notices would be lifted.

