Govt acted within its powers to ban sale of tobacco products - court

On Friday, the court ruled that the Fair-Trade Independent Tobacco Association (Fita) was wrong in its consideration of cigarettes and other products as essential, dismissing the application which was brought against the government.

JOHANNESBURG - The Pretoria High Court said that government acted within its powers by banning the sale of cigarettes and other tobacco products to try to curb the spread and mortality rates of COVID-19.

The Pretoria High Court said that the government was right and acted within its constitutional responsibility to preserve lives when it banned the sale of tobacco products during level five of the lockdown.

The judgment reads that in line with its constitutionally mandated duties to preserve life and provide adequate healthcare, the state was under a duty to adopt measures to ensure that the country’s fragile healthcare system was not overwhelmed.

In its case, the government argued that even if one percent of the eight million smokers in the country landed in hospital and needed ventilators, that would collapse the system.

This submission was based on a belief by government that the inconclusive studies produced thus far showing that smokers were more vulnerable to COVID-19 are valid.

Fita’s case criticised the promulgation of regulations 27 and 45 of the regulations in line with the lockdown, describing them as outlawing the sale of cigarettes and tobacco products as misguided.

The court said that that the rationality standard required that a decision taken by the executive ought to be in line with the purpose of which the power was given, finding in this case that there was a rational connection between the impugned decision and the purpose sought to be achieved through the action.

This means that smokers have to wait until August for British American Tobacco’s litigation to be heard or until the government downgrades to COVID-19 alert levels that accommodate smoking.

