Government feels vindicated by court ruling keeping cigarette ban in place

The High Court in Pretoria dismissed the application with costs, saying the argument that tobacco products should be considered essential because they are addictive has no merits.

JOHANNESBURG - Goverment has said it’s been vindicated by the court judgement dismissing an application by the Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association (Fita) to overturn the ban on cigarette sales.

Cigarettes have been banned since March - a move which has sparked widespread outrage in some sectors of society.

The High Court in Pretoria dismissed the application with costs, saying the argument that tobacco products should be considered essential because they are addictive has no merits.

Fita has indicated it will appeal the ruling.

“We also wish to remind South Africans that all the interventions that were made, including the ban on selling of cigarettes, were all aimed at saving lives. As we reopen the economy, we call on all South Africans – both at the workplace and on an individual level, to adhere to the health protocol,” said government spokesperson Phumla Williams.