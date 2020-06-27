20°C / 22°C
Gale-force winds rip up trees, as heavy rain lashes Cape Town

A tree has fallen on a car at the Maynardville library parking lot.

A is crushed by an uprooted tree in a parking lot in Wynberg, Cape Town as heavy rain and gale-force winds lash the city during a storm on 27 June 2020. Picture: Supplied
A is crushed by an uprooted tree in a parking lot in Wynberg, Cape Town as heavy rain and gale-force winds lash the city during a storm on 27 June 2020. Picture: Supplied
19 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - As another cold front sweeps through the Western Cape, at least two trees have fallen and caused damage.

The Cape is experiencing heavy rains, gale-force winds and rough sea conditions.

A tree has fallen on a car at the Maynardville library parking lot.

Provincial traffic chief Kenny Africa said that a tree had also fallen on the R300 before Hindle Road.

"The tree fell on a light motor vehicle. Traffic is currently bumper-to-bumper and very slow-moving. We have traffic officers on the scene redirection traffic."

It's not yet clear if there have been any injuries.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.

