Gale-force winds rip up trees, as heavy rain lashes Cape Town

A tree has fallen on a car at the Maynardville library parking lot.

CAPE TOWN - As another cold front sweeps through the Western Cape, at least two trees have fallen and caused damage.

The Cape is experiencing heavy rains, gale-force winds and rough sea conditions.

Provincial traffic chief Kenny Africa said that a tree had also fallen on the R300 before Hindle Road.

"The tree fell on a light motor vehicle. Traffic is currently bumper-to-bumper and very slow-moving. We have traffic officers on the scene redirection traffic."

It's not yet clear if there have been any injuries.

