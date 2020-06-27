Eastern Cape has highest number of pupils who've contracted coronavirus at 270

More than 520 pupils and 1,169 staff members across the country have tested positive for COVID-19 since schools re-opened three weeks ago.

CAPE TOWN - The Basic Education Department said over 700 schools across the country had to close at some stage due to coronavirus infections on school grounds.

The Eastern Cape has the highest number of pupils who've contracted the virus, with 270 testing positive.

However, most of the school closures are in the Western Cape, where 332 institutions have had to close their doors.

There are mounting health concerns in that province - which is still the epicentre of the pandemic, with calls by teachers, governing bodies, unions and parents for schools to be closed growing louder.

The Western Cape Education Department said according to its latest reports received yesterday, 557 school staff members had tested positive. This number includes teachers and non-teaching staff.

The department also confirmed 134 learners have contracted the virus in this province since learners returned to school on the 1 June.

Last week protesting teachers and parents gathered in several communities including Athlone and along Prince George Drive, holding placards reading "#ChildrensLivesMatter and #TeachersLivesMatter.

Some pickets have been planned for the week ahead as learners in Grade RR and Grade R, Grades 1 to 3, Grade 6, 10 and 11 are due to return to class on the 6th of July.