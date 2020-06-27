CoCT emergency services on high alert as cold front makes landfall

The City of Cape Town said that its services were on standby to deal with the predicted adverse weather in case of incidents of flooding.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town's emergency services are on high alert to deal with the effects of a cold front that makes landfall in parts of the Cape on Saturday.

It will bring heavy rain, gale-force winds and rough sea conditions.

The municipality's disaster risk management unit's Charlotte Powell: "We remind residents to clear out any potential blockages around their homes and ensure that gutters and downpipes are clean. In low lying areas, please dig a trench around your home if possible to allow water to run off and reduce the risk of localised flooding."

