Boy (12) stabbed to death in George during argument with 11-year-old

CAPE TOWN - An 11-year-old boy has been released into the care of his parents after he allegedly killed a 12-year-old peer in a George community.

The incident happened in Borcherds earlier this week.

Police said that the two boys had argued when the 12-year-old victim was stabbed in the neck.

He died on the scene.

The police's Chris Spies said that the alleged perpetrator was expected to make a first court appearance next Tuesday.

"The post-mortem is still to be conducted. The 11-year-old boy was later taken into custody and he was released into the care of his parents."

