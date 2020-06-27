Boy (12) stabbed to death in George during argument with 11-year-old
The police's Chris Spies said that the alleged perpetrator was expected to make a first court appearance next Tuesday.
CAPE TOWN - An 11-year-old boy has been released into the care of his parents after he allegedly killed a 12-year-old peer in a George community.
The incident happened in Borcherds earlier this week.
Police said that the two boys had argued when the 12-year-old victim was stabbed in the neck.
He died on the scene.
"The post-mortem is still to be conducted. The 11-year-old boy was later taken into custody and he was released into the care of his parents."