20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 1°C
  • Sun
  • 12°C
  • 0°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • -1°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 1°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
Go

Boy (12) stabbed to death in George during argument with 11-year-old

The police's Chris Spies said that the alleged perpetrator was expected to make a first court appearance next Tuesday.

Picture: SAPS Facebook page.
Picture: SAPS Facebook page.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - An 11-year-old boy has been released into the care of his parents after he allegedly killed a 12-year-old peer in a George community.

The incident happened in Borcherds earlier this week.

Police said that the two boys had argued when the 12-year-old victim was stabbed in the neck.

He died on the scene.

The police's Chris Spies said that the alleged perpetrator was expected to make a first court appearance next Tuesday.

"The post-mortem is still to be conducted. The 11-year-old boy was later taken into custody and he was released into the care of his parents."

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA