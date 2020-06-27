48 new fatalities take SA's COVID-19 death toll to 2,340

The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country now sits at 124,590.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa has reported 48 new COVID-19 related deaths in the past 24-hour cycle, bringing the total number of fatalities to 2,340.

The Western Cape accounts for 46% of the figures, followed by Gauteng at 25.2%.

The Department of Health says that 64,111 people have recovered from the virus.

As of today, the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in SA is 124 590. 1 493 104 tests have been completed. We report a further 48 COVID-19 related deaths- 8 from Eastern Cape and 40

from Western Cape. Total deaths is 2 340.The number of recoveries is 64 111 #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/nzgXHzlORq — Department of Health (@HealthZA) June 26, 2020

