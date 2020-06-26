Zulu: Names of GBV victims read like casualty list of a war zone

On Friday, Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu said the recent murders of women were connected to the abuse of alcohol and drugs.

JOHANNESBURG - Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu said the names of victims of gender-based violence in South Africa read like a casualty list of a war zone.

On Friday, Zulu said the killings were connected to the abuse of alcohol and drugs.

The minister was speaking during a briefing to mark International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking under the theme "value yourself and make healthy choices against alcohol, tobacco and drug abuse to minimise spread of COVID-19”.

South Africa has unveiled a national anti-drug abuse master plan that is targeted at reducing the demand and harmful effects of substance abuse.

Zulu said drives aimed at ending racism should also strive the protect women and girls.

“As we commemorate this day at a time when a gender-based violence pandemic has once again reared its ugly head nationwide, once again we have to process the harsh reality of the senseless murders of innocent women and girls whose lives have been cut short. Across the country, violence against women and girls – including rape – is on the rise. The names of the victims read like casualties in a war zone.”

