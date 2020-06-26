Women at risk of secondary abuse when arrested for drugs - UN

With the world marking International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking on Friday, it's emerged 30% more people were abusing drugs today than there were in 2009.

JOHANNESBURG - The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime in South Africa said women suffered sexual abuse at the hands of law enforcement officials when they were processed for drug abuse.

Regional representative of the UN office Zhuldyz Akisheva said a recent study by the body found that women were most at risk of secondary abuse.

“High levels of trauma and sexual violence experienced by women, coupled with insufficient access to health services, unacceptable violence by law enforcement and abuse of human rights… similar challenges are faced by women who use drugs in other countries.”

