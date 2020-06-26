WHO marks end of Ebola outbreak in DRC

The outbreak declared in north Kivu in August 2018, was the second-largest in the world and was compounded by the active conflict zone in that region.

JOHANNESBURG - The World Health Organisation said that today marked the end of the 10th outbreak of the Ebola virus in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

More than 2,000 people have been killed by the outbreak out of 3,470 cases.

The WHO said that in the past 22 months, responders had been training thousands of health workers.

They registered 250,000 contacts, tested 220,000 samples, vaccinated more than 303,000 people and offered care for all survivors after their recovery.

Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus said that Ebola took its toll on many, especially the people of the DRC, but valuable lessons were learnt.

The WHO said that continuing to support survivors and maintaining strong surveillance and response systems in order to contain potential flare-ups remained critical.

The world body has congratulated all those involved in the often dangerous work required to end the outbreak.

