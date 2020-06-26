WC police commended for acting against officer who turned away rape victim

The officer, who apparently told the woman to return to the Khayelitsha Police Station the following day, now faces disciplinary sction.

CAPE TOWN - With growing concern over a spike in gender-based violence, the Western Cape Community Safety Department has expressed outrage after learning that a rape victim was apparently turned away from a police station.

The officer, who apparently told the woman to return to the Khayelitsha Police Station the following day, now faces disciplinary action.

Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz has commended the SAPS for instituting disciplinary action against the officer who allegedly turned away a rape victim.

The 26-year-old woman went to police after she was allegedly raped by a man, who has not yet been caught.

There an officer apparently told her to return a day later.

The matter is now being investigated and a senior officer visited the woman's home the following day where a case was opened.

Fritz said that the disciplinary action sent out a strong message to police officers that action must be taken against gender-based violence and domestic abuse.

He said that women shouldn't suffer second-hand victimisation by not having their cases attended to or by being mistreated when reporting such cases to police.

