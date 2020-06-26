WC govt urges residents to make use of COVID-19 quarantine facilities

Officials said that many people were refusing to be admitted to these facilities.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape government is encouraging people to take up the option of COVID-19 quarantine and isolation facilities.

Officials said that many people were refusing to be admitted to these facilities.

The current bed capacity at quarantine and isolation facilities is more than 4,700 in the province.

Premier Alan Winde: "My message to the citizens of this province is that we've put these Q & I beds in place and if there is any doubt please make use of those. If you think that perhaps you might not be able to quarantine yourself or isolate yourself, they are there for you, they're part of a purpose and overall plan in flattening the curve."

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.