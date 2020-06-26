WC bracing for arrival of COVID-19 peak

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said that the province was anticipating and planning for a further increase in demand in services over the next few weeks.

CAPE TOWN - With the COVID-19 peak just around the corner in the province, Premier Alan Winde said that there were currently 1,700 patients in hospitals, the highest number of COVID-19 hospitalisations to date.

Of this total, over 300 people are in ICU or high care facilities.

Winde said that the province was anticipating and planning for a further increase in demand in services over the next few weeks.

The Western Cape now has more than 56,000 cases.

On Thursday, the provincial government gave an update on the province's readiness and plans ahead.

Premier Alan Winde believes the province is moving towards the peak, which is the last week of this month and July.

"It could even last for longer that two weeks - maybe three or four weeks. We'll continue to measure the data and of course it's not a perfect science and the makeup of our citizens would be different so we can't measure exactly the same as perhaps another country can."

He said that the government had been preparing for this with various health responses.

Winde said that the third temporary field hospital was expected to take its first patient in July and that 19 triage and testing centres were in operation.

An additional 15 facilities will be completed by the first week of July.

The province recorded 54 deaths and the death toll now stands at 1,619.

The Health Department's Dr Saadiq Kariem said that they were seeing more than 60 COVID-19 associated deaths per day.

