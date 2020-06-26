WATCH LIVE: Tourism Minister says holiday accommodation still not allowed

Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane is providing an update on one of the hardest hit industries affected by COVID-19 - tourism.

JOHANNESBURG - Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane said accommodation for leisure activities is still not allowed, only for conferences.

The industry contributes billions of the rands to the country's GDP, but has only been allocated R200 million by government for COVID-19 relief.

The industry contributes billions of the rands to the country’s GDP, but has only been allocated R200 million by government for COVID-19 relief.

Restaurants, hotels and others hospitality sectors have been shut since March.

