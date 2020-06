Ugly Americans gang duo sentenced for murder of rival gang members

Mujahid Alexander and Brandon September, members of the Ugly Americans gang, were convicted this week after entering into a plea bargain.

CAPE TOWN - Two gangsters have been slapped with 71 years imprisonment for the murder of rival gang members.

Mujahid Alexander and Brandon September, members of the Ugly Americans gang, were convicted this week after entering into a plea bargain.

Alexander was convicted of the murder of Kwanele Singqu, being a member of a gang, and the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition. He's been sentenced to 22 years behind bars.

The 18-year-old told the court that Singqu's murder was a revenge killing as part of a gang fight over territory.

September murdered rival gangster Faried Alexander and was sentenced to 25 years imprisonment.

During court proceedings, State prosecutor Advocate Ronell Stone said there was a sharp increase in gang-related offences in parts of Khayelitsha and surrounding areas, leaving innocent people in danger.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.