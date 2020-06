Three guards wounded in Benoni cash-in-transit heist

Three security guards were hurt on Friday morning when the vehicle came under attack on Putfontein Road.

JOHANNESBURG - There's been another cash-in-transit heist, this time in Benoni.

Paramedics arrived just after 10am and assessed the guards.

Police are now combing the scene for evidence.

