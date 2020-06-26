Suspect (23) due in court over KwaMakhutha township massacre

Seven victims - aged between 21 and 36 - were shot in the head in an apparent drug den late May.

DURBAN - A 23-year-old suspect arrested in connection with the KwaMakhutha township massacre is expected to appear in the Umbumbulu Magistrates Court on Friday morning.

Sibusiso Langa was the only person charged in the matter so far, but police said that more arrests were imminent.

At his last court appearance two weeks ago, the State opposed Langa’s bail application after consulting senior members of the Special Investigating Unit within the police.

State prosecutor Sanelisiwe Gumede said that investigations into the massacre were at a sensitive stage, and releasing the suspect could negatively affect plans to arrest more people.

The State'ss expected to update the court on its investigations.

The seven men who lost their lives late last month were discovered by neighbours who had gone to investigate after hearing gunshots coming from a house where the incident took place.

The families of the deceased had previously complained that law enforcement officials had not made efforts to update them on their investigations.

