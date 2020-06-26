Santaco KZN to load taxis to full capacity, increase fares from next week

The taxi association on Friday said new conditions such as allowing taxis to load commuters to full capacity would be implemented from Monday.

DURBAN - South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) in KwaZulu-Natal said it had resolved to ease lockdown regulations affecting the taxi industry.

The association has threatened a total shutdown if taxis were impounded and drivers arrested.

Santaco KZN office manager Sifiso Shangase said government’s relief package of R1 billion would not assist them and, therefore, they had resolved to load taxis to full capacity as well increase taxi fares starting next week.

Shangase said they also wanted commuters to travel with fewer restrictions.

“We do not want to have a situation whereby commuters are forced to have permits, if they do not have permits, they should continue to board the shuttles.”

Shangase has lashed out at government, saying it discriminated against the taxi industry.

“Gautrain is being subsidised by government to the tune of R150 billion year and it’s only being boarded by a few thousand people. But when it comes to minibus taxis, which is supported by millions of South Africans – the poorest of the poor - we do not have the subsidy.”

He said they were willing to negotiate with government but they would not back down on their resolution to load taxis to full capacity.

