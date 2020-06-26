Restaurants, cinemas & casinos may now open after govt gazettes regulations

However, all these sectors still have to wait for sector-specific safety protocols that are yet to be published by government.

JOHANNESBURG – In a late-night update to level 3 lockdown regulations, the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) on Thursday lifted the ban on gatherings at restaurants, casinos, theatres, museums, and libraries.

However, all these sectors still have to wait for sector-specific safety protocols that are yet to be published by government.

The Restaurants Association of South Africa (RASA) has sent the Department of Tourism a lawyers letter appealing for clarity on when these regulations will be published.

The sale of cigarettes is still not allowed and the Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association (Fita) is waiting for judgment in the case it brought against government. British American Tobacco South Africa (BATSA) has also secured a court date to fight the ban. The matter is expected to be heard in the Western Cape High Court on 30 June.

Here’s a summary of the amended level 3 lockdown regulations gazetted on Thursday:

RESTAURANTS

Dining at restaurants is now allowed, but the on-site consumption of liquor is still prohibited.

Gatherings will have to be subject to strict adherence to all health protocols and social distancing measures.

OTHER PUBLIC FACILITIES

Gatherings at museums, galleries, libraries and archives will be subject to strict adherence to all health protocols and social distancing measures.

CASINOS

Gatherings will be subject to a restriction on the number of persons allowed to not more than 50% of the available floor space, with patrons observing a distance of least one-and-a-half metres from each other.

There will be strict adherence to all health protocols and social distancing measures.

CINEMAS

Gatherings will be subject to a limitation of 50 persons or less. The sale of tickets will be through a booking system.

Strict adherence to all health protocols and social distancing measures is still mandatory.

THEATRES

Gatherings will be subject to a limitation of 50 persons or less, with adherence to all health protocols and social distancing measures.

There will be a limitation on performers and crew to a maximum of 15 persons, including live streaming or recording for distribution on digital platforms.

READ: Full amended Level 3 lockdown regulations

200626 Cogta Regulations by Primedia Broadcasting on Scribd

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.