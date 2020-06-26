Restaurant industry wants clarity from govt on delay in opening up sector

The Restaurants Association of South Africa has sent the tourism ministry a lawyer's letter asking for clarity on when the regulations will be made public.

CAPE TOWN - It's been more than a week since restaurants were given the green light to welcome back sit-down patrons but updated regulations have not yet been published.

Many eating spots may have to close for good.

The association's Wendy Alberts: "There's been absolutely no communication from government whatsoever on what the delay is in opening the industry or even when it will open the industry, so we felt that it would be in the best interests of the industry to write a letter to the minister and ask her to address the industry and please give us clarity on what the delay is."

The Tourism minister is appealing for patience, saying that the national coronavirus command council is still working on safety protocols for the industry.

