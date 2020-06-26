Restaurant, conference and casino guidelines announced

At a briefing on Friday evening, the Tourism Minister said all COVID-19 protocols must be followed, with some extra directions especially when sitting down for a meal at a restaurant.

JOHANNESBURG - Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane has outlined the guidelines for the re-opening of restaurants, conference centres and casinos.

Details have now been released for these sectors to open more than a week after President Cyril Ramaphosa gave the go-ahead.

At a briefing on Friday evening, the minister said all COVID-19 protocols must be followed, with some extra directions especially when sitting down for a meal at a restaurant.

No alcohol or buffets will be offered, menus and tables must be sanitised and there must be adequate spacing.

“No buffet shall be offered to guests for self service. Menus must be replaced with non-touch options or sanitised after each use by a guest. Tables must be sanitised before and after each guest's use.”

Turning to conference centres, only a certain number of people will be allowed.

“The number of persons entering a conference or a meeting venue shall not be more than 50 and a conference or a meeting must adhere to the requirements related to physical distancing which is at least 1.5 metres. Records are to be kept of the full details of all employees, delivery agents and all attendees of the meeting or conference,” said the minister.

And she said casinos may open with specific regulations.

“The number of persons entering a casino shall not be more than 50% based on the available floor space of the gambling floor and must adhere to the requirements related to physical distancing, which is at least 1.5 metres. Record keeping is once again required."

But with regards to resorts, all current restrictions remain, with holiday accommodation still not allowed.