947 bids farewell to Lucky of the Greg & Lucky Show

The pair currently host The Big Weekend afternoon show, which will now be a one man show, hosted by Greg Aldridge.

947 is sad to see Lucky leave but we know that he will shine a positive light wherever he goes. Our listeners have connected with Lucky through the years and we wish him well on his future endeavours and thank him for his fun and quirky sense of humour, which our listeners thoroughly enjoyed. Thando Makhunga, 947 Station Manager

After seven amazing years I cannot believe that this week, it comes to an end. I have had such an amazing time on air. Firstly, I want to thank _YOU_ the listeners for allowing me to share my stories. I had so many laughs listening to your amazing stories and it has truly enriched my life.To 947, I really appreciate the opportunity you afforded me. It has been great to be a part of something so special. I have formed many great relationships and wish you all nothing but success. Lucky du Plessis

Lucky would also like to thank the following people who have played an integral part of his time here at 947:

To Ravi Naidoo, thank you for your guidance and taking a chance on Greg and myself.

To Amz Rusike, the hardest working person in any room, I have learned so much from you and I will never forget that. I will go to battle with you anytime.

To the Queen of Entertainment Anele Mdoda, thank you for guiding Greg and myself and allowing me to chat to you for guidance, and food.

And finally, to my partner in crime Greg - it has been an incredible journey to say the least. You taught me everything I know about Radio. We've had the most amazing time on air and an even better time off air. This is our last week together on 947 but we will be back again. If this weekend was my final link with you, it would have been enough because WE did AMAZING radio (if I may say so myself).

Here is to Radio, Cheers!

PHOTO: The earlier years with Greg & Lucky

Here's a collection of some of our favourite moments with Lucky:

To all of you that are thinking about getting into the Youtube space. DIY Du Plessis AKA Lucky has some words for you. #GregandLucky Posted by Greg and Lucky on Tuesday, 9 October 2018

