Over 100,000 pupils registered so far in Gauteng for 2021 admissions

Although many parents managed to register their children on the first day, there was a problem with the link to the Department of Home Affairs database.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi on Thursday said that around 150,000 grade 1 and 8 pupils had been registered so far online for the 2021 school year.

Lesufi said that the problem was sorted out.

“We had to go to an emergency session to override the OTP as well as to create a link with the Home Affairs system. And immediately after that everything went smoothly,” he said.

The MEC said that they were expecting a similar turnout to last year.

“Last year we received almost 310,000. We recall that it was within a three-month period. Now that we have reduced the application period from three months to a month, we think that by the end of this week we’ll hit the 300,000 mark because normally that’s the average mark that we get,” he said.



Gauteng parents have until 25 July to register online.

