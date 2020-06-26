Murder probe under way after George boy (12) stabbed to death by peer

CAPE TOWN – Police are investigating a case of murder after a 12-year-old boy was stabbed to death, allegedly by an 11-year-old in Conville in George, Western Cape.

The incident happened on Wednesday.

The police's Chris Spies on Friday said the alleged perpetrator had been released into the care of his parents.

“Preliminary investigations reveal that the victim sustained a stab wound to the neck and was later declared dead by paramedics on the scene.”

