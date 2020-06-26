Inspectors probe over 100 cases of COVID-19 non-compliance in 'hotspot' Knysna

A number of non-compliant businesses in Knysna have been served with prohibition notices after Department of Labour inspectors found them in contravention of the Occupational Health and Safety Act.

CAPE TOWN - As government works towards a further re-opening of the economy, several businesses in the country have been shut down due to COVID-19 non-compliance.

The Labour Department says Knysna in the Western Cape is fast becoming a hotspot for non-compliance, with inspectors acting on over 100 cases already.

There were 10 inspections in the Knysna central business district on Thursday and six notices were served.

Checkers, Clicks and Spar were among the stores to receive full or partial prohibition notices, which means essentially no work can take place in the problematic areas.

Provincial Chief Inspector David Esau said as part of reversing the prohibition notice, employers must provide proof that the affected areas had been sufficiently disinfected and present evidence that processes had been put in place to address concerns raised by inspectors.

He said one of their biggest concerns was the non-reporting of positive cases, adding that where there was no reporting, there was no tracing and therefore no evidence of decontamination.

