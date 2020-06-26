He's a Newlands institution: JP Duminy, Salmaan Moerat surprise Boeta Cassiem

Proteas hero JP Duminy and Stormers star Salmaan Moerat treated the Newlands' great to gifts after his first cataracts operation.

For more than 55 years Boeta Cassiem has seen the best sports stars perform at Newlands rugby and cricket stadiums, week in and week out.

He's rubbed shoulders with the best. But he never expected them to show up on his doorstep.

That’s exactly what happened on Thursday, when Proteas legend JP Duminy and Stormers rising star Salmaan Moerat paid the Newlands legend a visit at his home in Mitchell’s Plain.

After revealing to Eyewitness News that he needed funds for a cataracts operation, donations flooded in, and Cassiem was able to have his surgery much earlier than expected.

COVID-19 has hit South Africa's sports fraternity hard, and many smaller sportspeople are now without work and training.

READ: The waiting game: How COVID-19 is bringing SA sport to its knees

A few days after undergoing eye surgery to remove cataracts from his eyes, Duminy and Moerat came bearing gifts from sports brands Adidas and Oakley to spoil Cassiem ahead of his second cataract eye operation next week.

Cassiem was taken aback by the gesture from the two men and regaled them with memories of Newlands.

We tagged along as Shahieda Cassiem, Boeta’s wife, baked fresh koeksisters to welcome the visitors, and they were graciously accepted by the sportsmen.

Both Duminy and Moerat say they’re aware of the importance of supporters like Boeta Cassiem, and what fans mean to sport.

It was another kind gesture that showed just how much Boeta Cassiem is appreciated in the sporting community.