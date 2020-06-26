Funeral arrangements under way for baby after Rahima Moosa Hospital mix-up

The hospital conducted genetic tests proving that the dead baby boy who was handed to Hilda Mpofu's family was indeed her child after an error was initially recorded shortly after her triplets were born.

JOHANNESBURG - The family of a Zimbabwean woman - who was convinced that her newborn baby went missing at the Rahima Moosa Hospital in Johannesburg - said they were now planning a funeral for one of the triplets born two weeks ago.

The hospital conducted genetic tests proving that the dead baby boy who was handed to Hilda Mpofu's family was indeed her child after an error was initially recorded shortly after her triplets were born.

Mpofu’s experience with the hospital has been harrowing.

She gave birth to triplets – initially believed to be two girls and a boy two weeks ago. Sadly, one of her babies died.

When the family was presented with the body of a baby boy - while Mpofu’s other infants were still alive – they assumed there must have been a big mistake because Mpofu had not given birth to two boys, at least in their understanding.

Mpofu’s sister Bongani said they had to pick up the pieces and move on with the baby’s funeral preparations.

“She is still struggling, it’s not easy but I think as time goes on, she will heal and continue to put all her energy into the remaining babies.”

The hospital said the anguish was all caused by a recording error when Mpofu gave birth, with the midwife writing that one of the boys was a girl – and despite the hospital picking up on the mistake, the Mpofu family got no explanation until Eyewitness News started probing the matter.

