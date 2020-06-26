Fraudsters get away with over R10 million from UIF

The UIF sad while it had managed to recover most of the money, it was also pursuing criminal cases against certain companies and individuals.

CAPE TOWN - The Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) said fraudsters had managed to embezzle more than R10 million from the fund.

The UIF sad while it had managed to recover most of the money, it was also pursuing criminal cases against certain companies and individuals.

The fund on Friday briefed Parliament's finance watchdog Scopa on the disbursement of funds during the COVID-19 lockdown.

UIF Commissioner Teboho Maruping said reports of fraud were getting high priority from the Hawks with pending arrests.

He said the lockdown and fund disbursement of R24 billion meant the fund had to take action to limit illegal payments.

Maruping said in one case, a fraudster managed to get away with more than R5 million.

“The one is a R5.7 million paid into an incorrect account. We’ve opened a case against this individual and the Hawks have pounced on this person as we speak.”

Employment and Labour Deputy Minister Boitumelo Moloi said they were always wide awake to the possibility of fraud and had to put measures in place and to follow the money.

“We budgeted for a complete audit to account for every cent paid out and we also made it very clear to employers that ‘we will support you and your workers, but when this is over, you will be audited’.”

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.