Elsies River teen killed in gang violence laid to rest

The boy lives in the same area as Lucracia Williams, who was struck by a stray bullet in Leo Mews flats in 12th Avenue on Tuesday.

CAPE TOWN - A 15-year-old boy who was recently shot dead in Elsies River is being buried on Friday.

Ward councillor Franchesca Walker said: “The 15-year-old was shot and killed last week, and we – through the mayor’s office - have been supporting the grandmother to pay for the funeral through the children’s fund.”

Gang violence has also claimed the life of a 34-year-old mother who was shot dead while watching TV in her home, also in Elsies River.

Williams and her mother are believed to have been watching TV in their home when shots rang outside.

One of the shots were fired through the door, wounding the 34-year-old woman.

She was rushed to hospital, but it was too late and she was declared dead upon arrival.

Ward councillor Franchesca Walker said she was at a meeting when she was informed about the shooting.

She said she was advised not to enter the area as it was too volatile.

Arrests have not yet been made in either case.

