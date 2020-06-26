EFF slams Mogoeng for stance on Israeli-Palistinian conflict

The red berets on Friday said they joined the condemnation of Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng's criticism of boycotts, divestment and sanctions as a strategy for the liberation of Palestine.

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) haVE joined calls for Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng to retract his position on the Israeli-Palistinian conflict.

Mogoeng was in a Jerusalem Post webinar alongside the South African Chief Rabbi Warren Goldstein - where he said South Africans and Africans at large had not cut diplomatic ties with colonisers.

In the Jerusalem Post webinar, Mogoeng asked why African countries had not disinvested with former colonisers – yet they criticised Israel.

“Did Israel take away our land or the land of Africa, did Israel take our mineral wealth? We’ve got to move from a position of principle here.”

Mogoeng has been criticised by the African National Congress – and now the EFF said the oppressed people of Palestine had requested the world, the same way South Africa once did, to isolate the apartheid state of Israel until it ended its illegal, criminal, genocidal occupation of Palestinian lands.

The part added that the notion that South Africa should be neutral as stated by Mogoeng must be rejected.

The red berets said it was sad that Israel had found legitimacy for its racist occupation of Palestine from a chief justice in our own country.

It said he should know better than anyone that Israel was in direct violation of international law, and in violation of Palestinians’ rights to self-determination.

The chief justice’s office said he would not comment on the matter further.

