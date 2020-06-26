COVID-19 lockdown: Increase in trauma cases costing millions

It's emerged that while trauma admissions caused by alcohol vehicle accidents dropped by 65% during the COVID-19 lockdown, a relaxation of the preventative measures has seen a sharp increase in these admissions.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Medical Research Council on Friday said an uptick in hospital trauma admissions since the easing of lockdown regulations had cost the health sector millions of rand.

It's emerged that while admissions caused by alcohol vehicle accidents dropped by 65% during the COVID-19 lockdown, a relaxation of the preventative measures has seen a sharp increase in these admissions.

The details were revealed in a webinar on the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking held earlier on Friday.

Data was collected in five hospitals in the Western Cape and it found that prior to the lockdown, 89 people were admitted in each of the hospitals per day.

That number dropped to 46 people per day during the lockdown and jumped up again once liquor sales were allowed during level 3.

Professor Charles Parry – director of alcohol, tobacco and other drug research unit - was among the experts who addressed the virtual gathering.

“Across those five hospitals, the increase from 54 to 90 per day cost them an extra almost R6 million, and that’s just in one week.”

