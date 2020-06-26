COVID-19 fear delays bail bid of KwaMakhutha mass shooter

Sibusiso Langa faces murder charges after the group was shot dead in a drug den in KwaMakhutha township, south of Durban in May.

DURBAN - Fears of the spread of COVID-19 at Durban’s Westville Correctional Centre on Friday delayed the court appearance of a suspect arrested in connection with the mass murder of seven men.

Sibusiso Langa faces murder charges after the group was shot dead in a drug den in KwaMakhutha township, south of Durban in May.

The 23-year-old was scheduled to appear in the Umbumbulu Magistrates Court on Friday morning for a formal bail application, but the matter was postponed to July.

Langa was remanded at the Westville Correctional Centre after he appeared in absentia in court.

Prison authorities told the court that the suspect would have to be quarantined if he loses his bail bid, and they did not have enough space to facilitate this.

Nokuthula Mkhize - the mother of one of the victims, 21-year-old Njabulo Mkhize - said she was still grieving.

“He was the youngest amongst the deceased, and I am struggling to find peace in my heart. I want to confront the people who are responsible for this,” Mkhize said.

Police insisted that more arrests were imminent.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.