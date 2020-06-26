Court grants bail to 3 MDC officials who were ‘abducted & tortured’

The three were abducted and tortured in May, but the government claims the three faked their disappearance and arrested them.

HARARE - A High Court judge in Zimbabwe has granted bail with strict conditions to three Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) officials, including a member of Parliament, who were arrested earlier this month.

The three were abducted and tortured in May, but the government claims the three faked their disappearance and arrested them.



There had been fears this wouldn’t happen, but the bail ruling came before five on Friday afternoon.

The three women - Joana Mamombe, Cecilia Chimbiri and Netsai Marova - were all ordered to stay at their homes, and not speak to the media or use social media.

They’ve been held at Harare’s Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison for more than two weeks.

Their arrest shocked many in the country, coming as it did after they alleged they were in fact victims abducted from a police station in May, held incommunicado for two days and tortured.

The authorities accuse them of making a false report and of trying to discredit President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.