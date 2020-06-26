CoCT urges public to respect COVID-19 funeral regulations

The City of Cape Town said that non-adherence to the limit on the number of funeral attendees and time limits on graveside services had been identified as key challenges.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town has raised concerns about some members of the public seemingly disregarding national regulations put in place around burials during the COVID-19 pandemic.

It said that non-adherence to the limit on the number of funeral attendees and time limits on graveside services had been identified as key challenges.

The regulations are meant to limit the risk of exposure to the virus, not just in the handling of COVID-19 remains, but also in how funeral services and burials are meant to be conducted during this time.

The municipality said that while the limit on the number of persons attending funerals was set at 50, there had been numerous instances where compliance with this had not been done.

The city's Zahid Badroodien: "Fatalities as a result of COVID-19 and the increase in demand on our cemeteries, we are asking the public to please respect the regulations and stick to the allotted times and number of attendees to minimise the risk of transmission."

Badroodien said that the timing of funeral services was another issue.

"We've had cases where funeral processions arrive late at the burial site, which causes delays and impacts on the number of burials that can be accommodated on the day."

