Brace for it! Intense cold front to hit WC on Saturday, Gauteng on Sunday

The City of Cape Town said its services were on standby to deal with the predicted adverse weather.

CAPE TOWN/JOHANNESBURG - The South African Weather Service is warning that an intense cold front will make landfall in parts of the Western Cape on Saturday.

It'll bring heavy rain, gale force winds and rough sea conditions in that province.

The weather service said while Gauteng was expected to be cloudy and cold, the Western Cape will be hardest hit with rain already.

Forecaster Matshidiso Mogale said: “We’re expecting rain from the morning over the south western parts of the Western Cape, spreading along the south coast. But over the interior, it should just be cloudy.”

The Disaster Risk Management Unit's Charlotte Powell said: “All city services and external agencies will be on standby to deal with the predicted adverse conditions.”

The country has seen very cold temperatures over the past two weeks, leading to planned and unplanned power cuts due to pressure placed on the grid.

