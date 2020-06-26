Body of missing Hermanus man found in sea

On Wednesday, Overberg Fire and Rescue Services members, Hermanus Neighbourhood Watch members and other officials joined the man's family to search for him when he failed to return home.

CAPE TOWN - The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said that the body of a Hermanus fisherman had been found after he went missing while fishing close to the new harbour.

On Wednesday, Overberg Fire and Rescue Services members, Hermanus Neighbourhood Watch members and other officials joined the man's family to search for him when he failed to return home.

His bicycle had been found on the shoreline but no personal belongings were spotted during an extensive search.

NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon said that the local fisherman's body was found in shallow water on Thursday.

"Emergency rescue services and family initiated a search on Wednesday after the man had failed to return from fishing. It is suspected that he may have fallen into the water while gathering bait. Police have opened an inquest docket."

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.