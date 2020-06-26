ANC: Mogoeng's apparent support of apartheid Israel of grave concern

Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng was interviewed by the Jerusalem Post during an online interview recently.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) said that it was concerned about statements made by Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng expressing his apparent support for apartheid Israel.

Mogoeng was interviewed by the Jerusalem Post during an online interview recently.

More than six years ago the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions South Africa movement was formed opposing the apartheid Israel, calling for the boycott on certain retailers who imported products from Isreal.

The ANC said that it was unfortunate that the Chief Justice made these statements, entering political commentary.

The party said that Mogoeng supported the actions of the state of Israel, actions condemned by the United Nations Security Council.