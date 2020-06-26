Active COVID-19 cases in Gauteng overtaking recoveries - provincial Health Dept

Gauteng has seen a steep spike in infections since the easing of lockdown regulations, and authorities were calling on communities to change their behaviour.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Department of Health on Thursday said that the number of active COVID-19 cases had outpaced the province’s recovery rate.

Gauteng has seen a steep spike in infections since the easing of lockdown regulations, and authorities were calling on communities to change their behaviour.

Provincial Health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku said that there were nearly 6,000 active cases in Johannesburg that they knew of.

Masuku said that over 1,000 patients were hospitalised in Gauteng.

“It’s important to also note the point that the majority of our patients who have been admitted in the system, they’re those who are still monitored in the private sector and we do see the numbers increasing in the public sector,” he said.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.