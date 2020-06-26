6,579 more COVID-19 cases reported in SA as infections pass 118,000

The Western Cape now accounts for 48% of the country's total confirmed COVID-19 cases, while more than 24% of the samples tested positive in Gauteng.

JOHANNESBURG - Another 6,579 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Africa, bringing the number of confirmed infections to over 118,000.

The Health Ministry has also announced 87 more deaths, pushing the national toll to 2,292.

So far, almost 60,000 people have recovered from the virus, meaning that the recovery rate is now at just over 50%.

The Eastern Cape has more than 20,000 known coronavirus cases, meaning it accounts for 17% of the country's total infection rate.

In the last 24 hours, 43,118 tests were carried out across all nine provinces.

The mortality rate has dipped slightly below 2%, however, 87 more people have died in the last 24-hour cycle.

Fifty-three of these fatalities were reported in the Western Cape, there were 17 in KwaZulu-Natal, 15 in Eastern Cape facilities and two people passed away in Gauteng.

