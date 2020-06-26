MTN agrees to drop prices, 1 Gig of data down to R99

MTN was supposed to slash prices in May but didn't, leading to a standoff with the Competition Commission about some of the conditions attached with dropping prices.

JOHANNESBURG - The Competition Commission and MTN have reached a settlement which will see the mobile operator drop data prices.

MTN was supposed to slash prices in May but didn't, leading to a standoff with the commission about some of the conditions attached with dropping prices.

This comes after a public outcry about the price of data in this country and the commission threatening legal action.

After months of negotiations, MTN, one of South Africa's biggest mobile operators, will drop its data prices.

One gig of 30-day bundles will cost R99 instead R160 for MTN customers.

According to the commission, MTN should have implemented the reductions on the first of May.

It’s unclear what this means for consumers.

The commission’s Siyabulela Makunga said: “MTN had agreed to implement the retail price reductions across all its retail channels and it has agreed to zero-rate certain BPOs and other websites - subject to a maximum of 500 websites - and these include health institutions and universities.”

MTN has agreed to offer its customers capped daily free data bundles through their Ayoba programme.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.