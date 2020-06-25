WC police seize another multi-million rand abalone haul

During an operation on Tuesday, two suspects were arrested near the Huguenot tunnel for the possession of abalone worth more than R5.3 million.

CAPE TOWN - There have been two massive abalone busts in the Western Cape in less than a week.

The perlemoen was hidden under vegetables in a truck.

#sapsHQ Western Cape, Paarl: Two alleged #abalone dealers are expected to appear in the Paarl Magistrate’s Court today for contravening the Marine Living Resources Act. Duo aged 33 & 45 arrested near the N1 Hugenote tunnel during a search & seizure op MEhttps://t.co/04oHjz6l5S pic.twitter.com/2QVbVsmrzK — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) June 24, 2020

“The pair, aged 33 and 45, were apprehended near the N1 Huguenot tunnel in a joint search and seizure operation by members of the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation unit, Crime Intelligence, K9 and Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries,” said police spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale said in a statement.

In another haul, traffic officers found abalone worth more than R5.6 million hidden inside a vehicle on the West Coast.

Police also arrested two suspects.

