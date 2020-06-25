20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 0°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 2°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 1°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 1°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
Go

WC police seize another multi-million rand abalone haul

During an operation on Tuesday, two suspects were arrested near the Huguenot tunnel for the possession of abalone worth more than R5.3 million.

Some of the abalone confiscated by police near the Huguenot tunnel near Paarl on 23 June 2020. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter
Some of the abalone confiscated by police near the Huguenot tunnel near Paarl on 23 June 2020. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter
18 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - There have been two massive abalone busts in the Western Cape in less than a week.

During an operation on Tuesday, two suspects were arrested near the Huguenot tunnel for the possession of abalone worth more than R5.3 million.

The perlemoen was hidden under vegetables in a truck.

“The pair, aged 33 and 45, were apprehended near the N1 Huguenot tunnel in a joint search and seizure operation by members of the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation unit, Crime Intelligence, K9 and Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries,” said police spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale said in a statement.

In another haul, traffic officers found abalone worth more than R5.6 million hidden inside a vehicle on the West Coast.

Police also arrested two suspects.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA