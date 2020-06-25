WC educators, parents to protest ‘premature’ reopening of schools

One group was expected to picket in Retreat and another in Athlone.

CAPE TOWN - Concerned teachers and parents in the Western Cape on Thursday morning are expected to picket against the premature reopening of schools.

According to the Western Cape Education Department (WCED), over 300 staff members and 61 pupils had tested positive for the coronavirus.

A few principals from the Athlone and Retreat areas organised the demonstrations. They said they felt that the safety of children and staff was compromised by the reopening of schools.

Heathfield principal Wesley Neumann said they had penned a letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa explaining their concerns.

“We were asking them to revisit their decision around the premature opening of schools while we have not reached the peak of the infection rate,” Neumann said.

Meanwhile, some teachers at the Silverstream Primary School in Manenberg are refusing to return to work unless the entire school is closed for disinfecting after a colleague tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

One of those teachers said she was worried about infecting her husband who had comorbidities.

“I’m so fearful to even go to school. I want it to open, I just don't feel safe,” she said.

The area where the COVID-19 positive teacher worked was decontaminated.

