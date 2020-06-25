UCT probes sexual assault allegations against lecturer

UCT had published a post about the staff member in question and a user responded by claiming the person had sexually assaulted her.

CAPE TOWN - The University of Cape Town (UCT) is investigating sexual assault allegations against a lecturer.

The claims were made on social media.



The incident has been reported to UCT's office for inclusivity and change, but EWN understands no formal complaint has been laid by the person who made the claim on social media.

