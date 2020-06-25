Toddler found dead in Orange Farm to be laid to rest today
The little girl’s body was found in a bin in Lakeview, south of Johannesburg last week.
JOHANNESBURG - A three-year-old child who was stabbed to death and dumped in Orange Farm is expected to be laid to rest on Thursday.
A man discovered the child while looking for things to recycle.
No one has been arrested for the crime and police are investigating a murder case.