There are 238 COVID-19 cases in Gauteng schools - dept

The number includes pupils, teachers and non-teaching staff.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Education Department on Thursday said there were 238 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the province’s schools.

The number includes pupils, teachers and non-teaching staff.

It’s been more than two weeks since schools re-opened for grades 7 and 12.

In Gauteng, many schools have been shut after pupils and educators were tested positive for COVID-19.

One-hundred-and-eighty-eight teachers and 58 pupils have so far tested positive for the coronavirus.

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga said despite the increasing numbers, they were taking all precautionary measures to ensure that educators and learners were protected from contracting the virus.

She has addressed Parliament on Thursday: “We are putting plans in different areas. There are measures that have been in place to support those who have been affected.”

More pupils are expected to return to classes next month.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.