Teachers, parents in parts of WC picket against the reopening of schools

CAPE TOWN - Concerned teachers and parents have been picketing against the reopening of schools on Thursday.

They believe the move is premature and argue schools should only reopen after the COVID-19 peak has passed.

The group of principals who organised the demonstrations have also penned a letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa explaining their concerns.

Teachers, parents and learners braved the cold Cape Town morning and lined the streets to raise awareness.

They stood along Klipfontein Road in Athlone and Prince George Drive in Retreat holding placards reading "schools re-open...tragedy awaits," "curriculum is crucial but COVID is brutal" and "rather miss a grade than dig a grave.”

Principal at Athlone High School Vincent Hendricks said over 100 people joined in: “It's not about creating a spectacular stunt, it's driven by genuine concern for people's lives and their health and basic needs.”

Heathfield High School's principal Wesley Neumann said many agree that now was not the right time to have learners at school.

“We had an excellent attendance this morning, better than we thought. We had more than 2,000 supporters that joined our picket line. They hope to meet with the provincial or national Department of Education soon.

