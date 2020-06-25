Restaurants Association SA appeals to Tourism Dept to allow sit-down meals

It's been over a week since President Cyril Ramaphosa announced restaurants would be reopening for sit down service under level three of the country’s lockdown.

CAPE TOWN - The Restaurants Association of South Africa (RASA) has sent the Tourism Ministry a lawyer's letter appealing for the reopening of sit-down restaurants.

It's been over a week since President Cyril Ramaphosa announced restaurants would be reopening for sit down service under level three of the country’s lockdown.

But until the regulations for sit down services are published, restaurants are unable to reopen.

Restaurants Association of South Africa CEO Wendy Alberts said on Thursday her legal team sent the letter on Wednesday asking for assistance.

“Give us clarification on what the delay is and when we will open the industry and what is happening? Because every day we delay in opening we are faced with many more fatalities and causalities within the restaurant industry.”

She said the industry had sent its recommended protocols to the government and can't understand the holdup: “Let us assist you in the protocols because this is not about negotiation. This is purely about approving the protocols that we put together as an industry.”

In the letter, Alberts appealed for the regulations to allow restaurants to seat at 70% capacity and allow the consumption of alcohol on the premises.

Selling alcohol for consumption, which is currently prohibited, is critical to turning a profit.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.