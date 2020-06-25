Two years after raping, assaulting his wife, a PE husband was sentenced to life

Zukile July was sentenced in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Wednesday.

CAPE TOWN - More than two years after a husband raped and assaulted his wife in Port Elizabeth, he has been handed a life sentence for the crimes.

Zukile July was sentenced in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Wednesday.

The 35-year-old man and his estranged spouse both attended a family gathering in Motherwell in 2018. After midnight, the woman went to bed.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said her estranged husband then called and asked to join her. She agreed, and soon after he arrived in the room, he grabbed, strangled and raped her.

The NPA said during the assault, July bit off a piece of his estranged wife's ear. When he fell asleep, the 30-year-old woman escaped and ran to her cousin's home from where she was taken to hospital.

July was arrested in April 2018.

The Port Elizabeth High Court has now sentenced him to life behind bars on three counts of rape and three years on a count of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

The sentences will run concurrently.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.