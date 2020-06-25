Parly to now work on processing Supplementary Budget tabled by Mboweni

A significant number of departments have been affected by the new budget, a response to the social and economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

CAPE TOWN - Lawmakers’ time to work in their constituencies is set to be cut short due to pressure on Parliament to process the Supplementary Budget and related legislation tabled by Finance Minister Tito Mboweni on Wednesday.

Some departments, such as social development, have been given substantially more money, while a number of others have had their budgets cut.

Parliament has to interrogate all of this as well as approve the new fiscal framework and money and tax bills.

The clock is now ticking for Parliament to approve Wednesday’s emergency budget and that could see members of Parliament spending less time in their constituencies next month.

House chairperson in charge of committees, Cedric Frolick said: "Based on the tabling of the Special Adjustment Appropriation Bill and related instruments yesterday by the Minister of Finance – this will have a profound impact on the programme for July.”

Parliament is poised to go into a month-long recess next week, but MPs will be needed to approve the revised fiscal framework on 8 July and oversight committees will be required to consider departments’ new allocations where these have changed.

“It will impact on the programme in that we must give committees more time to do their work – and that’s why the constituency period for July must be reconsidered.” Frolick was speaking during today's meeting of the National Assembly programming committee.

Meanwhile, Mboweni and Treasury officials will be briefing Parliament’s finance committees on the Budget this on Thursday evening at 6 pm.

